Krish responds about Pawan Kalyan’s film

Sensible director Krish impressed Pawan Kalyan with a script and the periodic drama completed its first schedule in Hyderabad. With the arrival of coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of the film is kept on hold. The film is set in the 18th century and has a good amount of action and will be shot mostly in sets that are erected specially for the film. Pawan Kalyan will perform some daredevil stunts for this film.

It is impossible to shoot the film in these current situations and Pawan Kalyan, Krish discussed about this. Krish decided to do a small film with Vaishnav Tej and started the film recently. There are speculations that his project with Pawan Kalyan is shelved. Krish responded about the same saying that his project with Pawan Kalyan will happen soon and it is not shelved. Krish is currently shooting in Vikarabad for Vaishnav Tej’s film which will be completed in 40 days. Pawan Kalyan is in plans to wrap up Vakeel Saab and he will take up Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.