Megastar’s thrilling birthday treat gearing up

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Acharya and the shoot is expected to resume very soon. With his birthday inching nearer, the makers of Acharya announced that the first look along with the motion poster will be unveiled on August 22nd at 4 PM. This is a huge news for the Mega fans to celebrate the occasion. Koratala Siva is the director of this social drama which completed 30% of the shoot. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady and Ram Charan plays a crucial role in this action entertainer.

Two action episodes along with a song are completed till date. Chiranjeevi is in plans to complete the shoot of Acharya in back to back packed schedules once the shoot of the film resumes. Manisharma composes the music and Matinee Entertainments, Konidela Production Company are the producers. The makers are working at completing the film and release Acharya for summer 2021.