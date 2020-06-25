Krishna and His Leela Review: Passable but Predictable

Top production house Suresh Productions is backing a small budget new-age romantic drama titled Krishna and His Leela. Kshanam fame Ravikanth Perepu is the director and Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, Shalini played the lead roles. Soon after the short teasers are released, the makers released the film on Netflix without any major announcement. Here is the crisp review of Krishna and His Leela.

Krishna and His Leela has nothing new and interesting with the script. It is layered with two different love stories loaded with romance and entertainment. The new-age narration will appeal to a web-based audience and the film is passable though it has nothing great exciting content-wise. The songs are fresh and the cinematography is an asset for the film. The production values of the film are good. The first half of the film is loaded with all the ingredients in the right amounts.

Siddhu Jonnalgadda earlier did such roles and he fits well in the role of Krishna. Shraddha Srinath who has done challenging roles comes out of her comfort zone and does her part well. Shalini has a decent role assigned. The climax portions should have been better. The second half is slow-paced and discusses much about relationships.

Krishna and His Leela has some beautiful moments in this new-age romantic drama that discusses relationships. A good focus on the second half with a better climax would have done wonders. On the flip side, it is completely passable as it is out for a digital release. Rana Daggubati and his team made a wise move at the right time.