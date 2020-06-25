Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Post Mortem Report

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput left the whole nation in shock after he was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14th. There are several stories spread about his demise and the preliminary report said that he passed away due to hanging. The final post-mortem report is out and it was conducted by a team of five doctors recently. The final post-mortem report said that there was no foul play and no external injuries were found. Sushant Singh Rajput’s body showed no marks of struggle and his nails were found clean.

The final post-mortem report said that it was a clear suicide. The Mumbai cops are waiting for the Forensic reports. Around 25 people including the personal staff, managers, friends, co-actors and directors have been investigated by the Mumbai cops till date. Their statements are recorded. Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum and he demanded a CBI inquiry in Sushant’s death. Sushant’s fans have been demanding a theatrical release for his last film Dil Bechara which was planned for a digital release soon.