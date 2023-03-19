Krishna Vamsi revives a Biggie

Veteran director Krishna Vamsi has lost his touch and delivered a series of flops. He took a long break and worked on a remake. His next film Ranga Marthanda is releasing this week. Several special screenings are held and the response is unanimous and exceptional. Krishna Vamsi is very confident on the film. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers is releasing Ranga Marthanda across the Telugu states. Krishna Vamsi is a delighted man and he is keen to revive his long-delayed film titled Annam.

Impressed with the narration, Mythri Movie Makers is keen to bankroll and back this film. Krishna Vamsi needs a big actor for Annam because of which it was kept on hold. If Ranga Marthanda ends up as a commercial success, Tollywood actors would open doors. Mythri too will have a chance to arrange a meeting with any of the top or young actors of Tollywood. Things will be finalized only after the release of Ranga Marthanda. For now, Mythri has decided to support Krishna Vamsi and his next film Annam.