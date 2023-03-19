New updates of Ram Charan’s 16th Film

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is a delighted man after Naatu Naatu from RRR bagged an Oscar. The actor is back from USA and he would soon resume the shoot of Shankar’s film. The filming completes soon and the makers are keen to release the project during Sankranthi 2024. CEO is the title considered and Dil Raju is the producer. Ram Charan has signed his 16th film in the direction of Buchi Babu and the film is a sports drama. The pre-production work of the film is happening and Buchi Babu is also giving the final touches to the script.

As per the update, the shoot of the film will commence in the mid of September and the film releases next year. Ram Charan will complete the shoot in quick schedules and the film too will have a pan-Indian release. Venkata Satish Kilaru is making his debut as a producer and Mythri Movie Makers are presenting this film. There are rumors that the film is a sports drama set in the backdrop of Kabaddi. Several renowned technicians and actors will work for this film and more details are expected to be announced soon.