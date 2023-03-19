Nani says that he would continue Experiments

Natural Star Nani attained the Boy Next Door image and he decided to experiment after he cemented his place in Tollywood. Though the actor’s performance was appreciated, none of the recent films except Shyam Singha Roy ended up as money spinners. The actor is all set for the biggest bet with Dasara and the film is hitting the screens on March 30th. During his recent media interaction, Nani said that he would continue experiments and he is not scared about picking them.

“I am not scared about losing. I am not really worried about what I have achieved. I will continue doing experiments and the audience will decide if they are pan-Indian films or Telugu films. I am doing films that are close to my heart and I will do them in the coming days” told Nani. Dasara is a rustic Telangana-based village drama directed by debutant Srikanth Odela. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Sudhakar Cherukuri bankrolled the film. Dasara is the costliest film made in Nani’s career.