Krishna Vamsi’s Rangamarthanda lands in trouble

Creative director Krishna Vamsi has been struggling for success and there are no takers for the veteran director after his last movie Nakshatram ended up as a dud. After a long gap, Krishna Vamsi took up a Marathi remake and the film is titled Rangamarthanda which is nearing completion. The film’s producer made it clear that he is not ready to invest a penny more for the film.

As per the update, the film exceeded the allocated budget and 20 days of the film’s shoot is currently pending. Krishna Vamsi is currently in the hunt for another producer or investor to complete the project. With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the finances for films turned out to be quite tough. Krishna Vamsi is keen to complete the project and release it at the earliest. Krishna Vamsi always bounced back with a bang during his tough times. Hope Krishna Vamsi makes a strong comeback with Rangamarthanda soon.