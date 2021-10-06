KTR lends helping hand to tribal girl struggling to pursue MBBS

Telangana Industry and Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao has come forward to provide financial support to a tribal girl who was struggling financially to complete her medicine course.

Anusha, who hails from Borabanda area of Hyderabad, is pursuing her MBBS course from a medical college in Kyrgyzstan. She has scored 95 per cent marks in first, second, and third year MBBS.

She returned to Hyderabad last year during the Covid pandemic and has been facing challenges to complete her course due to the financial crisis.

To make ends meet, Anusha had even started selling vegetables along with her mother in Borabanda. After learning about the plight of the girl’s family, Rama Rao decided to extend help.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, wished Anusha all the best and said that they would like to see her as a doctor soon.

Anusha’s family members thanked the minister for his support.