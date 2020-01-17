KTR ridicules Jagan, Pawan!

TRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao ridiculed AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Jana Sena chief, actor Pawan Kalyan.

In a formal chitchat with media on Friday at Telangana Bhavan, KTR opined that Jagan failed in convincing the people of Andhra Pradesh on his proposal to create three capital cities for AP and shifting executive capital from Amaravathi to Vizag.

KTR asked Jagan to learn from KCR how he convinced people of Telangana while creating 33 new districts in Telangana out of old 10 districts and not a single protest or agitation was held or heard against KCR’s decision to decentralise administration in Telangana.

“Jagan should think why there are widespread agitations against his moves to decentralise administration in AP,” KTR said.

KTR also took a dig at Pawan Kalyan for entering into alliance with BJP.

“Pawan can enter into any national or international alliance with any party. This is a democracy. We are not bothered. Pawan can expand his party in Kashmir or even to any other international city. Who cares?” KTR said.