“KTR should take drugs test, not lie detector test”

Congress MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy fired on BRS working president KT Rama Rao, saying Opposition leader should first take drugs test instead of lie detector test. Madhusudhan Reddy found fault with KTR for trying to defame CM Revanth Reddy.

“BRS working president KT Rama Rao has been clearly indicted in Formula E Racing case. He has illegally paid Rs 55 Cr public money to foreign companies and got caught. As there is prima facie evidence in Formula E Racing case, Courts have dismissed KTR’s Quash petition. But KTR has been trying to divert attention and defame CM Revanth Reddy,” said Madhusudhan Reddy, who represents Devarakadra constituency in Telangana Assembly.

“KTR said both ACB and ED have asked same questions. If the case is same, will not be questions also same. After getting caught red-handed, KTR is resorting to cheap politics. He is challenging CM Revanth Reddy for lie detector test. If the corruption is done by KTR, why should Revanth Reddy take a lie detector test? KTR has gone insane,” further said Madhusudhan Reddy, coming down heavily on MLA and former Minister KTR.

“During BRS rule, when Revanth Reddy challenged KTR for drug test, he did not dare to come. But the same KTR is throwing challenges at CM. KTR should first take drugs test, instead of lie detector test,” mocked MLA Madhusudan Reddy.

Madhusudhan Reddy termed KTR’s ‘lie detector challenge’ to CM Revanth Reddy, as demeaning towards investigating agencies and Judiciary.