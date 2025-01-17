x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sankranthiki Vastunnam: The Real OG of Sankranthi

Published on January 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Thaman’s Emotional words on Social Media Trolling and Negativity
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam: The Real OG of Sankranthi
image
“KTR should take drugs test, not lie detector test”
image
Social Media war between Manchu Vishnu and Manoj
image
Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant

Sankranthiki Vastunnam: The Real OG of Sankranthi

Ram Charan and Balakrishna are bigger stars and better crowdpullers when compared to Venky. Three films released during this Sankranthi season: Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam. No one predicted this but Sankranthiki Vastunnam has emerged as a clear Sankranthi winner by miles and it is the real OG of the Sankranthi holiday season. Here are some reasons:

Anil Ravipudi and his team have been highly successful in taking the content of Sankranthiki Vastunnam through their aggressive promotions. No film team in the recent times promoted their film like Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh did.

Bheems’ music is a huge asset and the songs reached everyone before the release. The promotional content also hinted of a perfect family entertainer.

In each interview, Anil Ravipudi and his team revealed about the genre and he announced that there would be no logics. All those who are not much bothered are enjoying the film completely.

Anil Ravipudi who had the tag of directing cringe content (from a section on social media) made sure that the entertainment is sensible and meaningful. The family crowds are rushing to theatres and they are double delighted. Anil is out of the tag now and he is a happy man.

Venkatesh is the best crowdpuller when it comes to the family audience. His performance and his image gathered more crowds to theatres.

Aishwarya Rajesh, Bulli Raju and others performed well and they impressed the audience.

Game Changer was badly rejected and Daaku Maharaaj impressed the mass audience. This also turned out to be an advantage for Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

In other terms, the film was made on a strict budget and the makers sold the film for decent prices. The distributors recovered their investment in just three days and they will make huge profits in the final run.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam emerged as the OG of Sankranthi 2025. Dil Raju and Shirish who are in a lot of stress because of Game Changer will have a chance to smile and a hope to bounce back soon because of the resounding success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

Next Thaman’s Emotional words on Social Media Trolling and Negativity Previous “KTR should take drugs test, not lie detector test”
else

TRENDING

image
Thaman’s Emotional words on Social Media Trolling and Negativity
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam: The Real OG of Sankranthi
image
Social Media war between Manchu Vishnu and Manoj

Latest

image
Thaman’s Emotional words on Social Media Trolling and Negativity
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam: The Real OG of Sankranthi
image
“KTR should take drugs test, not lie detector test”
image
Social Media war between Manchu Vishnu and Manoj
image
Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant

Most Read

image
“KTR should take drugs test, not lie detector test”
image
Vizag glory regained: Rs 11,440 Cr revival package for Vishaka Steel Plant
image
BRS show of strength in Shabad

Related Articles

Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress Manju Warrier Europe Trip Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look Sakshi Malik glitz & glam sznn Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in a Mughal ‘Sehra’ Keerthy Suresh Pongal Celebrations 2025 Nabha Natesh Sankranti 2025 Photoshoot nayanthara family Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Celebrities Sankranti Celebrations 2025 Shraddha Srinath at Daaku Maharaaj Success Press Meet