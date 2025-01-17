Sankranthiki Vastunnam: The Real OG of Sankranthi

Ram Charan and Balakrishna are bigger stars and better crowdpullers when compared to Venky. Three films released during this Sankranthi season: Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam. No one predicted this but Sankranthiki Vastunnam has emerged as a clear Sankranthi winner by miles and it is the real OG of the Sankranthi holiday season. Here are some reasons:

Anil Ravipudi and his team have been highly successful in taking the content of Sankranthiki Vastunnam through their aggressive promotions. No film team in the recent times promoted their film like Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh did.

Bheems’ music is a huge asset and the songs reached everyone before the release. The promotional content also hinted of a perfect family entertainer.

In each interview, Anil Ravipudi and his team revealed about the genre and he announced that there would be no logics. All those who are not much bothered are enjoying the film completely.

Anil Ravipudi who had the tag of directing cringe content (from a section on social media) made sure that the entertainment is sensible and meaningful. The family crowds are rushing to theatres and they are double delighted. Anil is out of the tag now and he is a happy man.

Venkatesh is the best crowdpuller when it comes to the family audience. His performance and his image gathered more crowds to theatres.

Aishwarya Rajesh, Bulli Raju and others performed well and they impressed the audience.

Game Changer was badly rejected and Daaku Maharaaj impressed the mass audience. This also turned out to be an advantage for Sankranthiki Vastunnam.

In other terms, the film was made on a strict budget and the makers sold the film for decent prices. The distributors recovered their investment in just three days and they will make huge profits in the final run.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam emerged as the OG of Sankranthi 2025. Dil Raju and Shirish who are in a lot of stress because of Game Changer will have a chance to smile and a hope to bounce back soon because of the resounding success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam.