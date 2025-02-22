x
Politics

KTR's insensitive behaviour over SLBC tunnel collapse

Published on February 22, 2025

BRS working president KT Rama Rao criticised Congress Government for the collapse of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel making Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responsible for the tragic disaster.

KT Rama Rao alleged that Congress Govt’s hunger towards commissions on irrigation projects, lack of supervision is leading to substandard construction and serial accidents at irrigation projects.

KTR stressed that even before Sunkisala mishap is forgotten, SLBC tunnel has collapsed, raising serious concerns over the quality of irrigation projects in Telangana. He pulled up CM Revanth Reddy questioning, “What will Congress Government, which has made a hue and cry over Kaleshwaram Project pillars caving in say now?”

While KTR has responsibility to highlight the failures of Government as Opposition leader, the timing and manner of his criticism is grossly insensitive.

At a time when all focus should be on saving the lives of workers trapped in the tunnel, launching a blame game appears inhuman and irresponsible.

Sensing the gravity of situation, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi called CM Revanth Reddy and inquired about the unfortunate incident. He promised all possible support for rescue operation.

Even Telangana BJP seniors Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay gave statements, highlighting that Centre will lend all support to Telangana Government to reduce workers.

Similarly, even BRS leaders should have expressed solidarity with Congress Government, as lives of 8 people are involved in the matter, instead of trying to politicise the issue. Once the lives of workers are saved, BRS will always have time to attack Revanth Reddy Sarkar. But launching a political tirade during emergency is definitely bad politics.

