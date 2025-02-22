When will SS Rajamouli make it Official?

SS Rajamouli has done an extensive pre-production work for his next film for almost two years. Tentatively titled SSMB29, the film features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Priyanka Chopra has been roped in to play an important role in this stylish action adventure. The second schedule of the film is currently happening in Aluminium Factory, Hyderabad after a formal pooja ceremony. Not a single click was released to the media and no official announcement was made.

Rajamouli has a habit of interacting with the press to announce the details of his upcoming films before the shoot commences. But it did not happen for SSMB29. A lengthy schedule is planned to take place in Kenya in March. Rajamouli and his team will interact with the press and media in the mid of April to announce more details officially. There are lot of ongoing speculations about the film. The team will make several things official soon. MM Keeravani is the music composer and PS Vinod is handling the camera work. KL Narayana is the producer of this big-budget forest adventure.