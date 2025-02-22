x
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Sridevi Apalla In Court Press Meet
Surekha Rani and Her Daughter Supritha Partying
Shalini Pandey Block Out In High Heels
Avneet kaur Sizzles In Green
Ruhani Sharma Gorgeous Shots
Shraddha Srinath Pretty look
Avika Gor Stuns In Black Curves
Ritu Varma In Mazaka Promotions
Abhita In Baapu Pre Release Event
Dhanya Balakrishna In Baapu Pre Release Event
PawanKalyan Holy Dip Along With Family In Maha Kumbh 2025
Rukshar Dillon In Dilruba Song Launch Event
Sandeep Vanga’a strict Instructions for Prabhas

Sandeep Vanga’a strict Instructions for Prabhas

Prabhas is the busiest pan-Indian star of the country and he is currently occupied with the shoot of Raja Saab and Fauji. These films will be released in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Prabhas is committed to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit, a high voltage action entertainer. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had plans to commence the shoot of the film early this year but the plans are pushed as Prabhas is occupied with Raja Saab and Fauji. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asked Prabhas to allocate bulk dates for Prabhas and he was ready to wait for the arrival of Prabhas.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants Prabhas to complete the shoot of Spirit at a single stretch and he requested the top actor to work on no other films during the shoot of Spirit. Prabhas will be seen in the role of a cop in Spirit and he will be seen in a new macho look. Prabhas too promised Sandeep Reddy Vanga and asked him to prepare for the shoot from May. The film’s shoot will be completed during the first quarter of 2026 and it will release during the second half of 2026.

