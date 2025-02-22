Sandeep Vanga’a strict Instructions for Prabhas

Prabhas is the busiest pan-Indian star of the country and he is currently occupied with the shoot of Raja Saab and Fauji. These films will be released in 2025 and 2026 respectively. Prabhas is committed to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit, a high voltage action entertainer. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had plans to commence the shoot of the film early this year but the plans are pushed as Prabhas is occupied with Raja Saab and Fauji. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asked Prabhas to allocate bulk dates for Prabhas and he was ready to wait for the arrival of Prabhas.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga wants Prabhas to complete the shoot of Spirit at a single stretch and he requested the top actor to work on no other films during the shoot of Spirit. Prabhas will be seen in the role of a cop in Spirit and he will be seen in a new macho look. Prabhas too promised Sandeep Reddy Vanga and asked him to prepare for the shoot from May. The film’s shoot will be completed during the first quarter of 2026 and it will release during the second half of 2026.