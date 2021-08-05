KTR’s offer: Employ more Telangana youth, get more govt incentives

Telangana industries minister K.T.Rama Rao today (Thursday) made an offer to industrialists who are already running industries in the state and those who want to set up new industries in Telangana in the coming days.

KTR said Telangana government will offer special incentives to those who employ more Telangana youth.

He said these special incentives will be directly linked to employment of local youth. The more the local youth recruited in jobs, the more the special incentives they will get from the government.

Rama Rao on Thursday held a review meeting on the development of industries and industrial parks in Telangana.

He said a large number of companies have come up in Telangana since the formation of Telangana State seven years ago in 2014 due to stable government, investor and industry-friendly policies of TRS government, better law and order situation and 24×7 uninterrupted power supply to all sectors, which was not the case in Undivided Andhra Pradesh.

KTR said the government will shift industries located inside Hyderabad to outside of Outer Ring Road (ORR) to control industrial pollution in the city.