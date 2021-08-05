Lokesh is Jagans’s next target, will be jailed soon: Devineni Uma

TDP senior leader and former minister Deveneni Umamaheshwar Rao today (Thursday) made sensational allegations against YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

He said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is on a mission to send all top TDP leaders to jail and Jagan’s next target is Nara Lokesh, the only son of TDP chief and former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Devineni Uma was jailed last week after AP government booked several police cases against him including SC/ ST Atrocities case.

Devineni was lodge in Rajahmundry Central Jail since Wednesday last.

He came out of jail on Thursday after AP High Court granted him bail on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons after he returned from jail, Deveneni said Jagan had sent TDP senior leaders Atchennaidu, JC Prabhakar Reddy, Dhulipalla Narendra etc to jail and his next target is Lokesh.

He said he had reliable information that Jagan is planning to send Lokesh to jail in September by filing various cases against him. He said Jagan is planning to fabricate cases against Lokesh that he had resorted to corruption when he was a minister in TDP government between 2014 and 2019.