Kudi Yedamaithe: Binge-watch this Weekend

U-Turn director Pawan Kumar is back with one more interesting thriller Kudi Yedamaithe, a web series that is now streaming on Aha. Amala Paul and Rahul Vijay played the lead roles. People Media Factory in association with Pawan Kumar Studios produced Kudi Yedamaithe. Here is the review of Kudi Yedamaithe:

Story:

Kudi Yedamaithe is the story of Durga (Amala Paul) and Aadi (Rahul Vijay) who are two different people coming from different backgrounds. Durga works as a CI in Khairatabad police station and Aadi works as a delivery boy and he aspires to turn an actor. The duo gets struck on the day February 29th and they get some weird dreams again and again. A series of crimes happen in the city at the same time and the rest of Kudi Yedamaithe is all about how the crimes are connected to the dreams. Watch the web series to know about the real story.

Analysis:

Pawan Kumar comes up with one more interesting plot and his narration is decent. The biggest problem with Kudi Yedamaithe is that some of the episodes are repeated again and again. The rest of the show is equally engaging and intriguing. The suspense is kept alive and the narration looks thrilling most of the times. There are moments at which Kudi Yedamaithe turns boring but the director interlinked all the sub-plots at the right time without leaving anything behind.

The crime angle is well narrated and the climax portions are good. A single-day episode is narrated multiple times which may not impress the audience. The investigation episodes should have been better. The first three episodes and the last three episodes are good and the rest of the episodes (4th and 5th) are quite boring and slow-paced. Kudi Yedamaithe is like a mixed bag as it has thrilling moments and is boring at times.

Performances:

Amala Paul plays a cop who has a modern girl inside her. She suffers from a drinking problem. She does her part with perfection and delivered her best throughout. Amala Paul is the only star of the show. Rahul Vijay is the show stealer of Kudi Yedamaithe. He looks simple but carries the most of the show on his shoulders. He is expressive and does his part well. All the other actors do not have much screen presence and prominence. The major portion of Kudi Yedamaithe revolves around the roles of Rahul Vijay and Amala Paul.

Technical Aspects:

Pawan Kumar comes up with one more interesting idea and he is partially successful. Kudi Yedamaithe has enough scope to explore. The screenplay is decent and so are the dialogues. The cinematography work stands out in this thriller as most of the web series happens in night effect. The background score is matching. The production values make Kudi Yedamaithe a grand product. Pawan Kumar tries his best to keep the audience engaging but there are enough flaws too. On the whole, Kudi Yedamaithe is a mixed bag.

Verdict:

Kudi Yedamaithe can be given a watch this weekend because of the interesting premise and the thrills. On Flipside , Some of the episodes are repetitive and of no impact.