Three MPs asked to respond on pleas for disqualification

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought response from Trinamool Congress MPs Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Kumar Mondal, and YSR Congress MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on their party’s petitions seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Sources said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat has written to Adhikari, Mondal and Raju, seeking their response within 15 days of receipt of its letter.

The Trinamool had filed a petition seeking disqualification of Adhikari and Mondal, saying both the MPs have joined the BJP before the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Sources claimed that Adhikari had joined the BJP in March while Mondal has joined the saffron party in December last year.

The YSR Congress submitted a petition saying that Raju is involved in anti-party activities.