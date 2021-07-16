Andhra appoints Telangana official as OSD on deputation

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appointed Telangana Superintendent of Prisons D. Dasaradha Rami Reddy as an officer on special duty (OSD) to advisor Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, on deputation basis.

“Government hereby appoints D. Dasaradha Rami Reddy as OSD to the Advisor to government (Public Affairs), government of AP in the existing sanctioned vacancy,” Andhra’s Principal Secretary, Political, Mutyala Raju Revu, said.

The inter-state deputation will be for an initial period of two years on usual conditions of deputation, he said.

“The Home Department, Government of Telangana, Hyderabad is therefore requested to relieve Rami Reddy with immediate effect and furnish the LPC and service register of the above individual to the General Administration Department, Andhra Pradesh Secretariat,” added Revu.

Rami Reddy also requested the Telangana government to post him as an OSD on deputation basis.