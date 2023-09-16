Kushi Kapoor all set for South Debut

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Kushi Kapoor will soon make her debut in South films. As per the ongoing buzz, Kushi Kapoor has given her nod to feature beside Tamil actor Atharva. Akash who is a protege of Vignesh Shivan will make his directorial debut with romantic entertainer. Impressed with the narration, Kushi Kapoor gave her nod. Anirudh will score the music for this untitled film and an official announcement will be made soon.

Kushi Kapoor is currently shooting for The Archies which is a musical comedy film and it will release soon. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor is busy with several films and she is one of the highest paid actresses. Janhvi is also making her South debut with NTR’s Devara which is in the shooting stage.