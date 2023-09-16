Samayama from Hi Nanna: Simple and Emotional

By
Telugu360
-
0
Advertisement

Natural Star Nani’s next film is Hi Nanna, an emotional entertainer directed by Shouryuv. The first single ‘Samayama’ from Hi Nanna is out and it is soothing, simple and it offers an emotional treat. Hesham Abdul Wahab comes out with a soothing melody for this montage number. Shot across several beautiful locales, the songs narrates the excitement of the protagonist for his love. Mrunal Thakur looks beautiful beside Nani. The lyrics by Anantha Sriram are good.

The shooting portions of Hi Nanna reached the final stages and the makers announced that the film would release on December 21st. Vyra Entertainments are the producers. Kiara Khanna plays another important role in this emotional entertainer. Hi Nanna is carrying good expectations.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here