Lack of Candidates for Congress and BJP in TS Municipal elections

The National Political Parties including Congress and BJP, which are dreaming to come into power in Telangana State, are facing lack of candidates at hundreds of divisions and wards in Urban Local Body (ULB) Polls.

While 25,763 nominations were filed by all the candidates in all 3,052 wards and divisions, 432 were disqualified during scrutiny by the State Election Commission (SEC). Following the sorting out of nominations, it was found that Congress has no candidates in 200 wards/divisions and BJP is facing the similar situation at 400 places which indicates that the main opposition party Congress and ruling party in central the BJP are facing tough time in Telangana State.

Sources from the BJP are saying that the party did not get much time in selecting suitable and powerful candidates as the ruling party declared elections after it had got well prepared. “It is not meant that there are no candidates for BJP.

Due to the delay in announcement of candidates, few have already submitted their nominations as independents,” the sources added. BJP leaders are saying that the party would hold campaigns on behalf of these independent candidates. Congress party leaders are also thinking on supporting independent candidates where it has no candidate. “These candidates can utilise our party flag during election campaign but, they have no party symbol in elections,” sources from Congress told.

As per the data released by the SEC, Congress has no candidates in 14 wards in Mancherial district followed by 12 in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, 11 in Kothagudem, 8 in Armur, 7 in Bhainsa, 6 in Mahbubnagar, 4 in Adilabad etc. In Ramagundam Municipal Corporation, the party has no candidates in 13 divisions.

Similarly, the BJP has no candidates in Medak, Siddipet and Sangareddy districts in 50 wards. Out of 28 wards in Huzurnagar, the BJP candidates filed nominations in only 8 wards and in Ibrahimpatnam, out of 24 wards, the SEC received nominations from the BJP candidates for only 6 wards.

The ruling party TRS is facing excess nominations at all the wards/divisions as at least four candidates submitted nominations from the TRS but, the candidate who gets B-Form from the party will contest officially on the party’s symbol.