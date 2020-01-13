Sudheer Varma to direct Nithiin

Young actor Nithiin acquired the remake rights of Bollywood blockbuster film Andhadhun. With Nithiin occupied with enough number of films, the project got delayed. The latest news is that Sudheer Varma has been finalized to direct the project and the regular shoot commences during the end of 2020. The script work of the project is currently happening and Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies are the producers.

Nithiin is busy wrapping Bheeshma and Rang De. He will then join the sets of Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s film and he has Powerpet with Krishna Chaitanya. More details about Andhadhun remake will be made official soon.