Strict diet and intense training for Vijay Devarakonda

Young and happening actor Vijay Devarakonda is all set to thrill the audience in the role of a boxer in his next film titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and will start rolling this month. To get the desired shape and to be flawless in the role, Vijay Devarakonda flew to Thailand to get trained in mixed martial arts. He will be on a strict diet and will be trained rigorously for the role.

A batch of 15 expert trainers will be teaching martial arts for Vijay Devarakonda and the training started recently. On the other side, Puri Jagannadh is busy finalizing the leading lady and other actors. Manisharma composes the music and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers. Fighter is aimed for summer 2020 release.