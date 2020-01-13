YCP MLA arrested over rally for 3 Capitals

Controversial Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy tried to organise a rally in Amaravati villages in favour of CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s 3 Capitals. He was conducting this as a counter to the Amaravati farmers prolonged agitation against the Capital shifting. But the Police stopped and arrested YCP MLA and his supporters from going ahead with their rally in view of the rising political temperatures in the capital city villages.

Till now, RK has not dared to visit the agitating Amaravati villages ever since Jagan Reddy announced the 3 Capitals move in the state assembly. RK is not coming out even in Mangalagiri limits without full security of his private army and the police.

The Amaravati farmers have threatened to conduct rallies violating 144 Section if RK is allowed to conduct his rally there. The Mangalagiri MLA has long been provoking the local farmers who have sacrificed their lands for Capital City construction. Now, RK is bent on creating an impression that there are also demands in Capital City area for 3 Capitals. Ministers are also saying that some Amaravati farmers are asking for return of their lands.