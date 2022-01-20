Lakshmi Manchu urges Telangana govt to institutionalise digital education

Welcoming the Telangana government’s decision to implement the ‘Mana Ooru-Mani Badi’ programme in all government schools, actress Lakshmi Manchu has urged the state government to focus on “institutionalising digital education”.

In a statement, the actress said, “As an individual who has been actively working in the government schools of our country for the last seven years through our organisation, Teach for Change Trust, I wholeheartedly welcome and applaud the announcement by the Government of Telangana which will rapidly change the face of public schools and mitigate the dropout rates by providing quality education to all the children of Telangana.

“I truly believe that this visionary move by the Government of Telangana is going to transform the education system in the state over the next three years and pave the path for creating educational equity in our country,” she said.

Requesting the Telangana government to focus on institutionalising digital education, the actress said, “We, at ‘Teach for Change’, have seen positive impact in government schools by providing ICT infrastructure and dedicated ICT trainers. We would be more than happy to share our processes and curriculum to strengthen the foundational learning for primary school children with the Education Ministry if it would help the community at large.”