Land Titling Act will take properties under pledge, says Naidu

If the Land Titling Act comes into force the properties of all the people will be under mortgage, said TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday and promised to rescind the Act immediately after the TDP allied NDA come\s to power in the State in these elections.

Chandrababu Naidu said at a massive public meeting at Narsapuram during the Praja Galam campaign that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has no minimum respect for the farmers and has no basic knowledge on the problems being faced by the farming sector. The TDP supremo promised Rs 20,000 financial assistance per annum to every farmer soon after the NDA is into power.

Jagan is filling the exchequer by selling spurious liquor claiming the innocent lives of several people resulting in women becoming widows, Chandrababu Naidu regretted. “I am assuring you all that once the NDA forms the coming government all such fake brands of liquor will thoroughly be checked saving the lives of innocent people,” he added.

Expressing serious concern that all the sectors in the State are in deep crisis now, the TDP supremo said that the lives of the youth too is in total darkness. “I am promising 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the coming five years and till they get employment Rs 3,000 each will be paid as unemployment allowance per month till they get jobs,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

This apart, he said he is confident that the Super Six schemes will certainly bring a glow in the lives of everyone in the State. Chandrababu Naidu also promised to bring the past glory to the aqua sector which is crucial for this area. The present economic condition of the State is so bad that the salaries of the government employees have not been paid yet though it is already 5th of this month on Friday.

At least pensions are not being paid for the old taking away their lives and Jagan is such a kind of person, he remarked. Chandrababu Naidu promised immediate action against those who illegally grabbed the lands of the people and subsidy on diesel, boats and other material will be revived by the coming NDA government.

Jagan destroyed Andhra Pradesh, says Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed Andhra Pradesh. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had promoted cheap liquor, ganja, and drugs in the state. He said that the chief minister had made Andhra Pradesh as the capital of the drugs.

Speaking at a public meeting in Narsapuram, Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need to send Jagan Mohan Reddy home. He wanted the people to defeat the YSR Congress in the coming general election.

The TDP chief felt that the YSR Congress should have the axe as its symbol and not the fan. He said that they have axed their uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy before the 2019 general election. He wanted to know whom Jagan Mohan Reddy would kill in this election.

Chandrababu Naidu accused the chief minister of going for highest ever borrowings in the state. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had drowned the state in debts. There was no possibility of bringing the state back to the track for next thirty years, Chandrababu Naidu said.

Borrowings had become the agenda of Jagan Mohan Reddy for five years. There was not a single month when the state government restrained from going for borrowings, he said. He also maintained that it would take thirty years for the TDP to streamline the state’s economy.

He said that the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena have joined hands to defeat Jagan Mohan Reddy. He doesn’t want even a single anti-Jagan vote to go to waste. He wanted everyone in the state to work for the defeat of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP is known for development and welfare. He said that only the TDP would bring investments and industries to the state. He also said that the TDP government would encourage youth to get better jobs in the private sector. Hyderabad was promoted as the employment centre during the TDP regime, he said.

The TDP chief wanted the people to give 160 Assembly seats to the TDP in the coming elections. He asserted that the TDP would work hard to develop the state and create employment opportunities for the youth.