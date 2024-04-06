What an escape for Naga Chaitanya?

Spread the love

Naga Chaitanya had plans to work with Parasuram and the duo travelled for a long time on the project. Soon, Parasuram skipped the film and went on to work with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram promised to come back to work with Chaitanya but it never happened. Naga Chaitanya admitted that his time was wasted. Parasuram made minor changes for Chaitanya’s script and narrated it to Vijay Deverakonda. They worked on the project titled Family Star that released yesterday. Leaving many in shock, the film reported low openings and the word of mouth is extremely poor.

Naga Chaitanya had a lucky escape and social media is full of such posts. Parasuram even deferred with 14 Reels and Geetha Arts who paid hefty advances for the director. He met Dil Raju and announced the project without their notice. On the whole, it was a lucky escape for Naga Chaitanya for missing Family Star. He is shooting for Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti and the film is produced by Geetha Arts. Thandel releases during the Dasara holiday season.