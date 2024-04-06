Vishwambara pushes Akhil’s Project

Spread the love

Top production house UV Creations is busy producing Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Vishwambara and it is the costliest attempt in Chiranjeevi’s career. The film is a socio-fantasy film directed by Vassishta and it involves extensive work during the shoot and after the shoot gets completed. A huge budget is allocated for VFX work and several sets are erected for the shoot of Vishwambara. The team is completely focused on the shoot of Vishwambara and UV Creations pushed Akhil’s film for now. Akhil’s film will be directed by a debutant Anil Kumar and the final script got wrapped up recently. Though the project was planned to start early this year, it was pushed.

The pre-production work of this untitled film is currently on. Akhil’s film will be launched post summer and the shoot starts after the major shoot of Vishwambara gets wrapped. Akhil is preparing himself for the role and he is involved in the pre-production work of the film. Akhil’s film too is planned on a hefty budget and the cast is currently finalized. UV Creations will spend lavishly on the film and an announcement will be made soon.