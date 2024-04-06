x
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Rajinikanth’s’s director for Nani

Published on April 6, 2024 by

Exclusive: Rajinikanth’s’s director for Nani

Natural Star Nani is on a roll. After receiving decent response for his recent outings, Nani decided to do more films. He is shooting for an action entertainer titled Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film releases in August. He announced films with Sujeeth and Srikanth Odela. Both these films will start rolling later this year. Nani is also committed to Balagam Venu and the film will be launched next year. He is also holding talks with several other directors.

Nani recently heard the script of TJ Gnanavel who directed Suriya’s Jai Bhim. Gnanavel is currently directing Rajinikanth’s film. Nani loved the plot and asked him to work on the final script. TJ Gnanavel will work on the final script and he will narrate it to Nani soon. If all goes well, Nani and Gnanavel’s film will roll next year. An official announcement will be made soon.

