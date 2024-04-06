Spread the love

Regretting that 33 deaths of ald aged people in the past few days as the pension for them was not distributed at their door-steps despite clear directions from the Election Commission to make alternative arrangements after keeping the services of the volunteers away from this, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday demanded action against the Chief Secretary for circumventing the whole process only to work in favour of the ruling YSRCP.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Election Commissioner, Chandrababu Naidu said that the selfish and vicious campaign of the YSRCP 33 persons have died in the process of collecting their pension from the local secretariat. Though the intention of the poll panel is very clear that the ongoing schemes and arrangements should be continued without any dislocation and by utilising the services of other government employees, Chandrababu Naidu said in the letter.

Though over 1.34 lakh employees are available at village or ward sachivalayams it is very much possible to distribute pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries, he said. But with a view to attributing the decision of the poll panel to the TDP for gaining political mileage the ruling party is blaming the TDP for this, the TDP supremo added.

Mentioning various other issues in his letter, Chandrababu Naidu said that action should be initiated against the Chief Secretary who is solely responsible for circumventing the whole process only to work in favour of the ruling YSRCP. Also, he demanded action against other officials responsible for not providing funds in time and proper amenities for the pensioners.

The TDP supremo made an appeal to the poll panel to issue directions to the authorities to deliver the pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries by utilising the services of the ward and village sachivalayam staff members. Chandrababu Naidu demanded action against the ruling YSRCP for deliberately misleading the public with false information resulting in the death of 33 innocent persons.

He wanted the poll panel to recall the YSRCP advertisements regarding the distribution of pension as they are deliberately intended to target the main Opposition TDP with mala fide intentions. Chandrababu Naidu wanted the Election Commission to initiate urgent action in this regard.