Manjummel Boys Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 3/5

Manjummel Boys is a sensation in Malayalam and the film emerged as the biggest hit ever in the Malayalam film industry. Top Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers acquired the Telugu theatrical rights and released the film today across the Telugu states. Here is the review of Manjummel Boys:

Story:

Manjummel Boys happens in 2006 in Kerala’s Kochi. Kuttan (Soubin Shahir), Subhash (Sreenath Bhasi) along with their friends reside in their native place and they are involved in different jobs. They are named Manjummel Team. All these boys head to Kodaikanal for a trip and before they return back, they head to Guna Caves. The entry into Guna Caves is restricted as there are risky spots inside. Guna Caves are also called Devil’s Kitchen. Manjummel Boys decide to go in and they cross all the barriers placed at the entrance. Subash falls into a deep valley when things are going good. His friends think that it is a prank but they later realize that it is not. The rest of Manjummel Boys is all about the efforts of the boys to save Subash. Watch it to know about the efforts of Manjummel Boys.

Analysis:

Malayalam filmmakers have been producing top class content with high technical standards. Manjummel Boys is a real story that happened in Kerala. The film’s director Chidambaram has to be appreciated for taking the audience into the world of Manjummel Boys. The treatment will surprise the audience and so is the gripping narration. The entire film is spine chilling and impressive. The director takes enough time to take the audience into the story and build the core emotion. The first half of the film starts on a slow note but the film narrates about the bonding and friendship between the boys.

The film turns interesting after the boys enter the caves. The entire film is quite gripping and interesting. As the film is a survival drama, the director has taken the local characters to make the backdrop of Devil’s Kitchen more interesting. The flashback episode too is impressive. There would be a lot of sympathy throughout the film. Director Chidambaram delivered a masterpiece as he managed to indulge the core emotions in this gripping tale. In the game of ‘Tug of War, Manjummel Boys keep losing in their village and their practise on a daily basis is presented well. Every boy in the gang suffers with a unique phobia and it is narrated well.

The episodes of the team rescuing Subash are quite natural and they are well presented. Manjummel Boys is the story of a bunch of youngsters and it is well mixed with a survival drama. Some of the lines from Kamal Haasan’s Guna are played during the climax. The bromance between the boys is also well presented in Manjummel Boys.

Performances:

Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi are known for the Telugu audience through OTT. All the other actors are new faces. The core emotion happens between Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi. The friendship episodes will connect well to the youth. Some of the episodes are even touching and emotional. All the youngsters did their roles well. The actors from the rescue teams too have matched the mood and worked well. Manjummel Boys is a high standard film when it comes to technical standards. The visual effects are top class. The cinematography work plays a great role in the film. The background score takes the film to the next level. Manjummel Boys is a perfect film for those who like survival thrillers.

