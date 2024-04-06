x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej in talks for one more Film?

Published on April 6, 2024

Varun Tej in talks for one more Film?

Varun Tej has been attempting new genres and interesting concepts. But all his recent films failed to make decent money at the ticket windows. His theatrical market is shrinking and the producers are not ready for big risks. His next film Matka is kept on hold due to financial constraints. The actor is also not in a hurry and is aiming a perfect comeback soon. The latest news is that he was impressed with an idea narrated by Merlakapaka Gandhi. He narrated a crime and adventurous thriller to Varun Tej and Varun responded on a positive note. The film is expected to be made on a pan-Indian scale.

The film needs a massive budget and the makers are calculating the budgets. An official announcement will be made soon. Merlapaka Gandhi who delivered hits during his initial days failed to make any impact with his recent films. We have to wait to see if this project materializes.

else

