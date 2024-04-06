Great advantage for Tillu Square

Spread the love

Siddhu Jonnalagadda repeated the magic of Tillu in Tillu Square. The film minted huge money in its first week. Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star is the latest release but the word of mouth is extremely bad. Tillu Square will take a huge advantage during this holiday season and it is expected to end up as a massive hit. The day two numbers of Family Star started on a disastrous note in the Telugu states. Tillu Square witnessed better footfalls than Family Star today. Malayalam dubbed film Manjummel Boys too opened on a good note in Telugu states today.

Festivals like Ugadi and Ramzan are due next week and it will be a huge advantage for Tillu Square for sure. Manjummel Boys too is expected to collect decent money considering the occupancies today. Siddhu started the next set of promotions of Tillu Square and he is touring across the theatres from today. Tillu Square is directed by Mallik Ram and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady.