x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look
Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look
Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes
Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes
Love Reddy Pre release Event
Love Reddy Pre release Event
Kiara Advani White Vibes Only
Kiara Advani White Vibes Only
Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree
Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree
Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black
Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black
Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez
Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Great advantage for Tillu Square

Published on April 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Samantha Begged Raj and DK to Replace her in Citadel
image
Devara impact on Pushpa 2: The Rule Business
image
Two Tollywood actors strict on their Double Digit Remuneration Stand
image
CM Revanth Reddy’s New Policy on Illegal Buildings: Balancing Demolitions and Citizen Welfare
image
SRK’s Interesting Revelation about Drinking

Great advantage for Tillu Square

Spread the love

Siddhu Jonnalagadda repeated the magic of Tillu in Tillu Square. The film minted huge money in its first week. Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star is the latest release but the word of mouth is extremely bad. Tillu Square will take a huge advantage during this holiday season and it is expected to end up as a massive hit. The day two numbers of Family Star started on a disastrous note in the Telugu states. Tillu Square witnessed better footfalls than Family Star today. Malayalam dubbed film Manjummel Boys too opened on a good note in Telugu states today.

Festivals like Ugadi and Ramzan are due next week and it will be a huge advantage for Tillu Square for sure. Manjummel Boys too is expected to collect decent money considering the occupancies today. Siddhu started the next set of promotions of Tillu Square and he is touring across the theatres from today. Tillu Square is directed by Mallik Ram and is produced by Sithara Entertainments. Anupama Parameshwaran is the leading lady.

Next The Family Star Day1 Worldwide Collections – Worst opening for VD Previous Varun Tej in talks for one more Film?
else

TRENDING

image
Samantha Begged Raj and DK to Replace her in Citadel
image
Devara impact on Pushpa 2: The Rule Business
image
Two Tollywood actors strict on their Double Digit Remuneration Stand

Latest

image
Samantha Begged Raj and DK to Replace her in Citadel
image
Devara impact on Pushpa 2: The Rule Business
image
Two Tollywood actors strict on their Double Digit Remuneration Stand
image
CM Revanth Reddy’s New Policy on Illegal Buildings: Balancing Demolitions and Citizen Welfare
image
SRK’s Interesting Revelation about Drinking

Most Read

image
CM Revanth Reddy’s New Policy on Illegal Buildings: Balancing Demolitions and Citizen Welfare
image
Retired postal staff allege inhuman treatment by Chief Post Master General
image
Is Andhra Pradesh a stepchild?

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24 Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip Sprouts: Amazing Benefits Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown Kusha Kapila’s New Look Kavya Thapar Saree Look Neha Dhupia For Roadies Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes Love Reddy Pre release Event Kiara Advani White Vibes Only Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez