Varsha Bollamma In Abu Dhabi
Gayathri Shan Stunning Photos
Simran Choudhary Freeze Frame
Rashmika Mandanna OnitsukaTiger AW24
Trisha Krishnan Morocco Trip
Sprouts: Amazing Benefits
Simran Choudhary’s Formal Styling
Shweta Tripathi Projects Her Ponitail
Tejaswi Madivada’s New Barbie Style
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s styling in white gown
Kusha Kapila’s New Look
Kavya Thapar Saree Look
Neha Dhupia For Roadies
Mrunal Thakur in Retro Look
Karishma Tanna’s Dasara Vibes
Love Reddy Pre release Event
Kiara Advani White Vibes Only
Krithi Shetty Golden Glow In Saree
Keerthy Suresh Shines In Black
Raveena Tandon In Salwar Kameez
The Family Star Day1 Worldwide Collections – Worst opening for VD

Published on April 6, 2024 by

The Family Star Day1 Worldwide Collections – Worst opening for VD

The Family Star Day1 Worldwide Collections
The Family Star Day1 Worldwide Collections

The Family Star has taken poor opening worldwide with a gross of 13 Cr. Distributor share of the film stands at 6.1 Cr. Telugu States share of the film stands at 3.4 Cr. The numbers are one of the lowest for a VD starrer behind World Famous Lover (4.3 Cr) Nota (4.6 Cr) and just above Taxiwala (3.10 Cr) which was his least hyped film. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 40 cr. Today’s collections are below par and last week release Tillu Square has already started beating it.

Vijay Deverakonda’s AP/TS day1 shares

#Liger: 9.05 Cr
#Kushi : 8.45 Cr
#DearComrade: 6.8 Cr
#GeethaGovindam : 5.45 Cr
#Nota : 4.6 Cr
#WorldFamousLover : 4.3 Cr
#TheFamilyStar: 3.36 Cr
#Taxiwala : 3.1 Cr
#ArjunReddy : 2.8 Cr

AreaFirst Weekend Worldwide CollectionsDay1 Worldwide Collections
Nizam2.9 Cr1.45 Cr
Ceeded0.67 Cr0.45 Cr
UA0.55 Cr0.33 Cr
Guntur0.58 Cr0.44 Cr
East0.31 Cr0.22 Cr
Krishna0.29 Cr0.16 Cr
West0.25 Cr0.14 Cr
Nellore0.26 Cr0.17 Cr
Total5.71 Cr (14.6 Cr Gross)3.36 Cr (6.8 Cr Gross)
ROI1.4 Cr (3.1 Cr Gross)0.5 Cr (1.2 Cr Gross)
Overseas3.45 Cr (7.8 Cr Gross)3.4 Cr (7 Cr Gross - $0.84 Mn)
Worldwide10.56 Cr (25.5 Cr Gross)7.26 Cr (15 Cr Gross)
