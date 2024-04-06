Spread the love

The Family Star Day1 Worldwide Collections

The Family Star has taken poor opening worldwide with a gross of 13 Cr. Distributor share of the film stands at 6.1 Cr. Telugu States share of the film stands at 3.4 Cr. The numbers are one of the lowest for a VD starrer behind World Famous Lover (4.3 Cr) Nota (4.6 Cr) and just above Taxiwala (3.10 Cr) which was his least hyped film. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 40 cr. Today’s collections are below par and last week release Tillu Square has already started beating it.

Vijay Deverakonda’s AP/TS day1 shares

#Liger: 9.05 Cr

#Kushi : 8.45 Cr

#DearComrade: 6.8 Cr

#GeethaGovindam : 5.45 Cr

#Nota : 4.6 Cr

#WorldFamousLover : 4.3 Cr

#TheFamilyStar: 3.36 Cr

#Taxiwala : 3.1 Cr

#ArjunReddy : 2.8 Cr