People Media Factory is one of the leading production houses in Tollywood that delivered some sensational hits and is making some high-budget and content-based movies. In the process of providing good content to the audience, they are coming up with a movie titled ‘Narudi Brathuku Natana’. The entire shooting of this movie was canned in exotic locales in Kerala. There is no need to say specially about the natural beauty of Kerala.

The picturesque locations in Kerala are shown beautifully in the movie. Rishikeshwar Yogi is directing this movie starring Shivakumar Ramachandravarapu, Nithin Prasanna, Sruthy Jayan, Aishwarya Anil Kumar and Viva Raghav in prominent roles. TG Vishwa Prasad, Sukumar Boreddy, and Dr. Sindhu Reddy are jointly producing this film, while Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. This film, which won more than sixty international awards before its release, is getting ready for release in theatres through the banner of People Media Factory.

Watching the glimpse, it feels like we have come around Kerala, recalling our memories, and seeing a life journey. It’s the story of Sathya who aspires to become an actor, but faces criticism from all corners for his lack of acting skills. He is advised to go out and lead a solitary life. He starts observing people closely and develops bonding with them. The last conversation between Shivakumar and Nithin Prasanna indicate the former is in love with a Malayali girl.

It seems that all emotions like laughter, pain, love and friendship are shown very naturally in the movie. The journey indeed is so inspirational. The first look glimpse strikes a chord and has surely generated curiosity to watch the movie.

Narudi Brathuku Natana is going to be released on a grand scale on April 26th.