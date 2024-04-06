Why Jagan is silent on Viveka murder, Sharmila asks

Spread the love

AP Congress president Y S Sharmila on Saturday asked chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy why he is silent on the murder of his uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy. She also questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving ticket to Y S Avinash Reddy who was one of the accused in the Vivekananda Reddy murder.

Speaking to media persons at Kadapa after offering prayers in Dargah, Sharmila said that the CBI had included Avinash Reddy as accused in the murder. The CBI had also tried to arrest Avinash Reddy, she recalled.

She wanted to know why Jagan Mohan Reddy is silent on the murder and supporting the murderers. She said that the chief minister was promoting the accused in the murder. She wanted the CBI and the Central government to take action against those who were involved in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

She further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had made several promises to the Muslim community in the last five years. He said that Jagan had promised many things even during the 2019 general election. However, he did not fulfil even a single promise, Sharmila said.

She said that only Congress would do justice to the Muslims and every other community. She wanted the people to support the Congress in the coming general election. She asserted that the Congress had been the symbol of social justice over the years.

She blamed Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy for not raising the issue of the steel plant in Kadapa. She said that the MP did not mention the issue at least once in five years in the Parliament. He remained silent on the issue, which had been a core issue for the people of Kadapa, she said.

She promised to complete the steel plant in Kadapa with the Congress forming the government in Delhi. She said that the Congress is the only party which works for the development of every region. She appealed to the people to support her as the MP candidate in Kadapa Parliament constituency.