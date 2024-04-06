Official: Indian 2 Release Date Announced

Spread the love

Padmashri Kamal Haasan’s long delayed film Indian 2 completed all the shooting formalities finally. Shankar is completely busy with the post-production work of the project and the makers today announced that Indian 2 will hit the screens in June this year. The exact release date will be announced in May. Kamal Haasan completed the shoot and he is turning busy with the political campaign in Tamil Nadu. Indian 2 is made on a massive budget and the film also has Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh essaying other important roles.

Red Giant Movies joined hands with Lyca Productions to complete the filming. Anirudh is the music director of Indian 2. Ravi Varman handled the cinematography work. Indian 2 will have a release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. Kamal Haasan and Shankar also completed the shoot of Indian 3 recently and the film will have a theatrical release next year. Shankar is also shooting for Ram Charan’s Game Changer. Kamal Haasan will resume the shoot of Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life soon.