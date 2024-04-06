Will inviting industries to provide jobs to youth, says Lokesh

Spread the love

“The majority that the people of Mangalagiri are going to give to me in these elections will give me great strength which will boost my morale to take up new projects in the coming days for the overall development of Mangalagiri,” said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday.

Lokesh had a meeting with the residents of the Pujitha Apartments and the nearby residential buildings at Tadepalli in Mangalagiri as part of the election campaign. “The inefficient YSRCP leader and sitting MLA, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, has been making ameturish statements that industries will not come to Mangalagiri. If such an opportunity is not available here how Continental Coffee, Coca-Cola unit and Information Technology (IT) units were launched in Auto Nagar during the TDP regime, he asked.

Observing that due to the destructive politics in the past five years not even a single new industry has been launched in the State and not even a single job opportunity was created, Mr Lokesh said and felt that the YSRCP leaders who are now holding power do not have even a basic knowledge as to how to invite industries to the State. This is resulting in the youth migrating to other States in search of employment,” the TDP national general secretary said.

Observing that he had implemented 29 kinds of various welfare programmes in Mangalagiri in the past five years, Lokesh said that he was instrumental in setting up an IT company here to provide 150 jobs to the local youth. Lokesh is of the opinion that Mangalagiri has all the amenities to develop as one of the developed Assembly segments in the country and promised to establish a gold cluster once the people’s government of the TDP allied NDA is into power to provide jobs to 40,000 youth.

Implementing the welfare schemes by raising loans will only result in imposing a huge financial burden on the people, Lokesh said and felt that the development should always be taken up by creating assets but not by hiking taxes and prices that will only have a major impact on the common man. “I am confident that we will certainly reach this target and provide 20 lakh jobs to the youth by inviting various kinds of industries to the State,” he added. Lokesh also promised to allot lands in Amaravathi within two months of coming to power to those who have sacrificed their lands for the extension of the airport.

The residents of Pujitha Apartments and other buildings in the area narrated their cup of woes that the buildings owners are not giving them the necessary documents despite clearing all the dues. They also wanted Amaravathi to be developed as a cultural and heritage centre. Lokesh promised to resolve their issues immediately after coming to power and also an underground drainage facility will be provided in the area.