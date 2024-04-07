Dear Trailer: Hilarious Rom-com

GV Prakash Kumar and Aishwarya Rajesh starrer upcoming film Dear directed by Anand Ravichandran and produced by Nutmeg Productions Pvt. Ltd. is due for release on the 12th of this month. The film’s theatrical trailer was dropped today. Naga Chaitanya tuned a narrator as he gave a voiceover.

The trailer begins with Naga Chaitanya introducing GV Prakash Kumar as Arjun, who ties the knot with Ritu (Aishwarya Rajesh), in an arranged marriage. Things turn byzantine when the wife’s loud snoring concerns the light-sleeper husband.

As evident through the trailer. Dear is a hilarious rom-com. It has humor, romance, and emotions in the right proportions. Both GV and Aishwarya looked good together on screen. GV Prakash also scored the music, while the cinematography is by Jagadeesh Sundaramurthy.

Annapurna Studios will release the movie in Andhra, while Asian Cinemas will release it in Telangana.