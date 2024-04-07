RK blocked Mangalagiri development with court cases, says Lokesh

Mangalagiri sitting MLA, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, has created obstructions for the development of the area by filing cases before the courts and the seed access road connecting Amaravathi with Mangalagiri is the best example of this, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday.

If Ramakrishna Reddy has any commitment to develop Mangalagiri he should immediately withdraw the cases pending before the courts, Lokesh said while interacting with the residents of RR Rachana Apartments and nearby areas in Kolanukonda as part of the election campaign in the Assembly segment. “I am promising you all that within a short period of the people’s government formed I will take measures to complete all the roads linking the State capital Amaravathi,” Lokesh said.

The TDP general secretary is confident that once the Amaravathi reconstruction is started by the coming TDP allied NDA government in the State, lakhs of youth will get employment opportunities. Lokesh made an appeal to the youth and intellectual community to think how the development of the State got totally damaged by electing Jagan Mohan Reddy as the Chief Minister, who sought one chance.

Jagan is interested in building palaces at every town than on developing the State, he remarked. Calling Ramakrishna Reddy as the Karakatta Kamal Hassan, the TDP national general secretary said that the MLA is misleading the people by claiming that there are no opportunities for the industries to be set up in Mangalagiri. If that is the case and if RK is correct how the Information Technology (IT) companies launched their own units in Mangalagiri during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019, he asked.

Lokesh felt that commitment is needed to develop any area and said that though the TDP is not in power now he managed to get an IT company to set up its unit in Mangalagiri thus providing an opportunity to the youth to get 150 jobs. “I have implemented 29 various welfare schemes with my own funds but what RK who has enjoyed power for 25 years did for the area” he questioned.

Asking whether RK has taken at least 10 per cent of the developmental works till now that he has undertaken in the past five years except imposing heavy financial burden on the Tadepalli-Mangalagiri people in the name of upgrading it as a corporation, Lokesh said that if he is elected as MLA now he will take up more developmental works making the Assembly segment as number one in the country. Lokesh also promised to provide employment opportunities to the goldsmiths by setting up a gold cluster here.

This apart, Lokesh assured the youth that he will also provide maximum employment opportunities to them by inviting various IT companies to establish their units in this area. The residents of Kolanukonda wanted approach roads to be built connecting Amaravati which Lokesh promised to take up immediately after coming to power.

Observing that the ruling dispensation is deliberately creating some hurdles to the people here to prevent them from exercising their franchise, Lokesh made an appeal to them to go the polling booths and utilise the right to vote. The coming TDP allied NDA government is going to decide the future of the State and the people, he added.