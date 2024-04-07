Naidu promises full security for Muslims in NDA govt in AP

“I have come before you to assure you all full security as the people of the State are now more worried about their safety and security besides guarantee to their lives,” said TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday.

Addressing a largely attended public meeting at Pedakurapadu of Palnadu district during the Praja Galam, Chandrababu Naidu said that he has come before the people along with the support of the Jana Sena and the BJP as he is keen that the anti-incumbency vote should not get divided. “Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, has already given a call to the people that they all should join hands to get the State rid of this evil. The TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP joined hands keeping in view the future of all of you ,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Stating that great injustice is done for Muslims in the past five years during the YSRCP rule, Chandrababu Naidu assured the community that he will personally take the responsibility of their safety and security. Calling upon the people to vote for the NDA for the future of the country and the State, he wanted everyone to take this as his assurance to them.

The local TDP leader, Kommalapati Sridhar, has always worked for the party, he said that the people of this segment are lucky enough to have such a leader with them. Since Bhashyam Praveen has been fielded as the NDA candidate from here as 40 per cent of the voters are the youth, Chandrababu promised MLC for Kommalapati Sridhar.

The five-year rule of the YSRCP is a nightmare for the people of the State, he said that the power-hungry Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, does not mind even taking away the lives of the people to remain in power. Jagan is looting the State in all ways and the sand has become a money spinning business for him as the local contractors are paying Rs 4,000 for every truck load of sand, Chandrababu Naidu remarked.

The atrocities against all sections have gone up in the State in the past five years, he said that a local YSRCP leader called a Muslim woman a thief when she was coming back home after performing namaz at a local masjid. When this has happened for an innocent Muslim woman one can easily imagine what will be the fate of others, he said.

The TDP has been partner of the NDA since 2014, but no injustice was done to any Muslim during that TDP regime, Chandrababu said, adding that his is a vision while Jagan’s is a poison. Had Amaravathi been completed the State would have got Rs one lakh crore revenue every year, Chandrababu Naidu said and regretted that Jagan has totally destroyed everything, including Amaravathi.

Pointing out that Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, who was with the YSRCP till recently, has quit the party and joined the TDP as he wants Amaravathi to be developed, the TDP supremo said that if the youth want jobs Babu should be back in power and if anyone wants ganja Jagan should be supported. The Minister for Water Resources does not have even basic knowledge about the portfolio, Chandrababu Naidu said and added that not even a single farmer in the State is happy now.

“My thinking is always 20 years forward than the youth. In 2000 I gave a call for Vision-2020 and I strongly feel that by 2047 the country will be number one in the world in development in all sectors,” the former chief minister observed. Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the Super-Six will certainly transform the lives of everyone in the State.

The TDP supremo suspected that the Congress is making every effort to ensure that the YSRCP votes are not divided. Chandrababu Naidu also promised to do justice to the Madigas even after categorisation of the community. He also promised to develop Pedakurapadu in all sectors.