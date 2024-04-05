x
Anita Hassanandani Reddy Festive Look
Nabha Natesh Golden Girl Look
Kriti Sanon’s Stylish Dairy
Samantha for Citadel Hunny Bunny Trailer launch
Orry’s Party Dump
Monal Gajjar Dandia Celebrations
Manisha Koirala’s Holiday Pics
Faria Abdullah Flaunts in High Boots
Sai Dhanshika For Darshana Movie Promotions
Priyanka Javalkar In Golden Gown
Nia Sharma’s Styling in Black
Mithila Palkar’s Holiday Pics
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Photo Dump
JayamRavi Life Imitates Art
Nikhila Vimal Looking Gorgeous
Amala Paul With Her Little One
Supritha Cute Clicks
Tulsi Benefits
Tollywood Celebrities Family Photos
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Home > Movie News

Manjummel Boys Telugu USA Premieres From Today

Published on April 5, 2024 by

Manjummel Boys Telugu USA Premieres From Today

Breaking records and blazing trails, Manjummel Boys has etched its name in the annals of cinema history! This sensational Malayalam masterpiece has shattered all previous records, raking in an astonishing 200 crores worldwide, including an electrifying $1.6 million in North America alone.

Prepare to be spellbound as Manjummel Boys makes its triumphant debut in Telugu, hitting screens across the USA today! With the fervor of fans reaching a fever pitch, anticipation for this heart-pounding survival thriller is at an all-time high.

This isn’t just a movie; it’s a visual spectacle that demands to be seen on the big screen. From breathtaking cinematography to a pulse-pounding soundtrack, every frame of Manjummel Boys is a testament to the unparalleled talent of its cast and crew.

And the best part? Tickets are available at an unbeatable price, with passes for the whole family to enjoy. With a clean U rating, this is one thriller that’s suitable for audiences of all ages. So, whether you’re a die-hard fan of the genre or simply craving an adrenaline rush, don’t miss out on watching the film on big screen.

Don’t wait for OTT release too as it is 2 months away.  Book your tickets now!

CLICK HERE!! for the USA Schedules.

CLICK HERE!! to Book your tickets.

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC

