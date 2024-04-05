Vote for Sharmila, defeat Avinash, asks Dr Suneetha

Spread the love

Late Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Narreddy Suneetha Reddy on Friday asked the people to vote for Congress president Y S Sharmila in Kadapa Parliament constituency in the coming general elections. She also appealed to the people to defeat Y S Avinash Reddy who is behind the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

Speaking to the people in Sharmila’s bus yatra in Varikuntla village of Kadapa, Dr Suneetha Reddy said that late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy would not have accepted the murder of his brother Vivekananda Reddy. She further said that Dr Rajasekhar Reddy would not have supported the killers of Vivekananda Reddy.

She said that the election is to bring truth out to the people who killed Vivekananda Reddy. She also wanted to know the conspirators behind the murder. She said that those who conspired the murder of Vivekananda Reddy were now contesting the elections. She wanted the people to defeat them and show solidarity to the Vivekananda Reddy family.

Meanwhile, Y S Sharmila, said that the killers of Vivekananda Reddy should not go to the Parliament. She said that the YSR Congress had given the ticket to the man who killed Vivekananda Reddy. She said that the YSR Congress leadership was also trying to save the killer from the courts.

She further said that late Dr Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced several welfare schemes in the state during his regime. The Aarogyasri, Fee reimbursement, Jala Yagnam, loan waiver to the farmers and self-help group women and other welfare schemes were introduced by Dr Rajasekhar Reddy, she added.

However, she said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had mortgaged the state and his government to the BJP leadership. Jagan Mohan Reddy was dancing to the tunes of the BJP leaders, she alleged. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was going with the BJP leaders despite not giving the special category status, not constructing the steel plant in Kadapa.

Sharmila said that the steel plant would have been a reality by now had Dr Rajasekhar Reddy been the chief minister. She said that she was trying to fulfil the unfinished task of Dr Rajasekhar Reddy and wanted the people to support her.