Last rites of Indira Devi garu held

The Ghattamaneni family woke up to tragic news about the demise of Indira Devi garu. Superstar Krishna and Mahesh Babu are heartbroken by her demise. This is the second tragedy in their family after Krishna’s elder son Ramesh Babu passed away in January this year. The mortal remains of Indira Devi garu were kept for the public and family in Padmalaya Studios. The visuals of Krishna garu, Mahesh Babu and Sithara are heartbreaking from the spot.

The final journey started in the afternoon and her last rites are performed by Mahesh Babu in Mahaprasthanam in Filmnagar. The entire Superstar family attended her last rites. Indira Devi garu has been suffering from age-related ailments for the past few days. She was admitted to AIG Hospitals recently and she recovered well. Her health condition deteriorated suddenly and she breathed her last this morning. Rest in peace Indira Devi garu.