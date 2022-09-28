Geetha Arts to produce a pan-Indian project

Top production Geetha Arts paid a hefty advance for Chandoo even before the release of Karthikeya 2. Chandoo Mondeti directed films like Karthikeya, Premam and Savyasachi in the past. He took a long break and worked on Karthikeya 2 that released recently. The film is declared as a blockbuster in all the languages and it performed beyond the expectations in North India. Chandoo Mondeti is now rushed with offers and he is currently busy with his next film.

Geetha Arts is now planning a pan-Indian film with this talented director. The production house is in plans to approach a top actor for this mega-budget film. Chandoo Mondeti narrated the basic plot and Allu Aravind approved the plot. Chandoo is working on the script for now. The makers are trying to rope in a Bollywood top actor like Hrithik Roshan for the project. Things will be finalized once the final draft is locked. We have to wait for some more time to know about the lead actor in this big-budget pan-Indian film of Chandoo Mondeti.