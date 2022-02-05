Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Condition Deteriorates

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in January after she was diagnosed with Coronavirus and Pneumonia. The legendary singer recovered slightly after she was taken out of venitlator and shifted to ICU. Her niece Rachna Shah revealed that she is recovering and her health condition is stable.

The hospital authorities released a health bulletin saying that her health condition deteriorated and is critical. She is kept on a ventilator and is monitored by experts. Lata Mangeshkar is aged 92 years and she received Bharat Ratna in 2001 which happens to be the highest civilian honour for an India. Lata Mangeshkar is fondly called as the Nightingale of India and she sang more than 1000 songs in Hindi films and other languages. Wishing Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery.