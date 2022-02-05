Catch Me from Khiladi: Mass Masala Number

Ravi Teja’s next film Khiladi is heading for a theatrical release on February 11th. The songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad are already popular and the last lyrical single ‘Cath Me’ from the film is released today. Catch Me is a foot-tapping mass masala number with some stunning dance moves by Ravi Teja and Dimple Hayathi. The song is canned in a colorful set and Devi Sri Prasad composes a massy tune. Dimple Hayati looks glamorous and steals the show with her dance moves in the song.

Ravi Teja looks good and manages to match well in the mass number. Khiladi is a stylish action entertainer directed by Ramesh Varma. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayati are the heroines. Arjun, Sachin Khedekar, Anasuya will be seen in other important roles. Koneru Satyanarayana is the producer of Khiladi.