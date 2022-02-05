Young music sensation loses 36 kgs

Thaman is the most happening music composer in South and he is rushed up with several prestigious projects. The young composer is working without breaks and at the same time, he has been busy cutting down his weight. The actor lost 36 kgs and posted his recent click after his transformation. Thaman went from 137 kg to 101kg in the recent months. He looked lean enough in the recent click that the young composer posted on his Instagram page. Thaman transformed himself in a year. He was also tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Thaman is working on Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Ram Charan and Shankar’s film, Trivikram’s upcoming films, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and Varun Tej’s Ghani. He also signed a heap of films that are in pre-production stages. The young music sensation also hiked his fee after the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.